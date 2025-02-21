Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads

21-02-2025 | 00:44
Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads
Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads

Lebanon is experiencing cold air masses that will intensify into a frigid polar front starting Saturday. 

Precipitation is expected to be light and intermittent, with normal wind conditions. 

However, snow is forecast to reach low mountain elevations and areas close to the coast between Saturday night and Monday, accompanied by an ice wave affecting the Lebanese highlands and the Bekaa region.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Management Organization, on Friday, reported that several mountain roads are closed due to snowfall, including:

- Ainata – Cedars
- Kfardebian – Hadath Baalbek
- Aqoura – Hadath Baalbek
- Hermel – Sir el-Danniyeh
- Hermel – Qobayat
- Maaser el-Chouf – Kefraya

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cold

Storm

Weather

Snowfall

