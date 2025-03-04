News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraqi President affirms support for Lebanon during meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
04-03-2025 | 07:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraqi President affirms support for Lebanon during meeting with President Aoun
Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid affirmed his country's support for Lebanon in various fields.
The Iraqi president made this statement during his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Cairo, where they discussed regional and international developments.
President Rashid extended an invitation to President Aoun to visit Iraq, which the Lebanese president promised to accept.
Lebanon News
Iraq
Lebanon
Abdul Latif Rashid
Cairo
Joseph Aoun
Next
Emergency Arab summit begins in Cairo, Egypt; Bahrain’s King welcomes Syrian and Lebanese presidents
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator
Lebanon News
2025-01-30
President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon's former PM Mikati affirms support for new government after meeting President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon's former PM Mikati affirms support for new government after meeting President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon’s former PM Hassan Diab voices optimism for new government after meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon’s former PM Hassan Diab voices optimism for new government after meeting with President Aoun
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:29
Beirut blast victims' families reaffirm call for justice at monthly vigil
Lebanon News
11:29
Beirut blast victims' families reaffirm call for justice at monthly vigil
0
Lebanon News
10:48
Lebanese President Aoun urges Arab nations to support Lebanon's sovereignty, stresses unity and Palestinian rights — the details
Lebanon News
10:48
Lebanese President Aoun urges Arab nations to support Lebanon's sovereignty, stresses unity and Palestinian rights — the details
0
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
0
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discusses regional developments and bilateral ties in meetings with Arab and international officials
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun discusses regional developments and bilateral ties in meetings with Arab and international officials
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:16
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for emergency Arab summit
Lebanon News
03:16
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for emergency Arab summit
0
Middle East News
08:57
Kurdish oil export talks between Iraq and oil companies postponed after financial disputes: Reuters
Middle East News
08:57
Kurdish oil export talks between Iraq and oil companies postponed after financial disputes: Reuters
0
World News
2025-02-20
Kremlin says any UK plan to send troops to Ukraine would be unacceptable for Russia
World News
2025-02-20
Kremlin says any UK plan to send troops to Ukraine would be unacceptable for Russia
0
Middle East News
10:37
US State designates Yemen's Houthis 'foreign terrorist organization'
Middle East News
10:37
US State designates Yemen's Houthis 'foreign terrorist organization'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
2
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
3
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
4
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
5
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
6
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
7
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
8
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More