MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Hezbollah stands isolated within Lebanon, with its community frustrated

MP Waddah Sadek confirmed his decision to grant confidence to the new government but cautioned that his stance could change if the administration fails to fulfill its promises.



In an interview with LBCI, Sadek stated that 80% of the ministerial statement aligns with his political demands.



However, he warned that he and his allies would transition to the opposition if the government did not implement its commitments.



Addressing Hezbollah's political role, Sadek criticized the group for signing an agreement that he believes has placed Lebanon in a difficult position. He described this as a series of miscalculations contributing to the country's collapse.



Sadek emphasized that the core issue with Hezbollah lies in its imposition of decisions by force on the Lebanese people. He further argued that Hezbollah now stands isolated within Lebanon, with its own community increasingly frustrated by the consequences of its past decisions.



Regarding the absence of certain political figures from the funeral of Hezbollah's late secretary-general, Sadek pointed to various reasons, including concerns that attending the ceremony could create political complications for some leaders in the future.