During Wednesday's parliament session, MP Halimé El Kaakour emphasized that the confidence given to the government is based on several key points, including the need to strengthen the army and recognize the south as an integral part of Lebanese territory.



She condemned all forms of foreign intervention and asserted that resistance should be seen as a right of the state, not merely a sectarian issue.



She pointed out the difference between constitutional norms and actual practices, noting that even her students understand this distinction.



She lamented the loss of talent in Lebanon due to sectarian quotas, calling sectarianism a "lie" created to protect leaders.



She also highlighted the need for more decisive actions while granting confidence to the government during the session.