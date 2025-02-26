Lebanese lawmakers express support for government during parliamentary session

During the latest parliamentary session debating the ministerial statement, MP Ashraf Rifi announced his support for the government, stating, "I grant this government my confidence; enough with wars and fighting."



His remarks underscored a desire for stability in Lebanon amidst ongoing conflicts.



MP Adib Abdel Massih, for his part, emphasized the urgent need for a waste management plan in various regions and villages.



He urged the government to pause any appointments until the law for judicial independence is approved, highlighting that the return of displaced persons requires an immediate solution.



When asked about granting confidence to the government, he replied affirmatively.



In his address, MP William Tawk expressed, "Neutrality is the solution." He acknowledged the difficulties facing the prime minister, emphasizing the importance of getting the country back on track promptly.



He concluded his remarks by giving the government his vote of confidence.