MP Hadi Aboul Hessen during parliamentary session: We grant confidence to the government in hopes of achieving reform

During the parliamentary session, MP Hadi Aboul Hessen discussed the ministerial statement and emphasized that the ministerial statement represents a social contract between the state and its people.



He highlighted that the nation must discuss the statement objectively, hoping the government can fulfill its promises and meet the expectations of the current administration.



Aboul Hessen expressed appreciation for the spirit of the statement, noting that it aligns with their vision.



He called for adopting the slogan "Lebanon first". He urged the government to initiate political reforms, particularly about the current electoral law, which he argued exacerbates sectarian divisions among the Lebanese. He recommended proposing a new electoral law to address these issues.



He also advocated for the passage of an administrative decentralization law in line with the Taif Agreement. He stressed the importance of a clear program to return the depositors' funds through cooperation between the state, the central bank, and commercial banks.



Aboul Hessen acknowledged the progress made on public sector reform but emphasized the need for practical steps to implement reforms.



He called on the government to present a comprehensive economic and financial recovery plan.



Further, he proposed the creation of a ministry for planning and highlighted the importance of dialogue between Lebanon and Syria to combat smuggling, control border crossings, and develop a plan for the safe return of displaced Syrians.



Concluding his remarks, Aboul Hessen emphasized that Lebanon's recovery depends on balance and national unity, calling for a strong and capable state.



He announced his support for granting the government confidence, believing its approach is essential for Lebanon's stability.