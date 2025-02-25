MP Jamil Al Sayyed during ministerial statement talk: In Lebanon, the state is the source of problems

25-02-2025 | 06:23


MP Jamil Al Sayyed during ministerial statement talk: In Lebanon, the state is the source of problems
2min
MP Jamil Al Sayyed during ministerial statement talk: In Lebanon, the state is the source of problems

During the parliamentary session discussing the government's ministerial statement, MP Jamil Al Sayyed expressed skepticism about its effectiveness, questioning whether real reform could be achieved. 

While he refrained from disrupting what he called a "constitutional celebration" with procedural objections, he pointed out that the Lebanese constitution stipulates that ministers must be both Lebanese and eligible for parliamentary office.  

Addressing the ministers, Al Sayyed remarked, "May God help you," acknowledging the challenges ahead. He criticized the Lebanese state as the primary source of division and corruption rather than the people. 

"In Lebanon, the state is the source of worries and problems," he said.  

Reflecting on past governments, Al Sayyed noted that five administrations since the Taif Agreement had adopted the slogans of reform and rescue, yet none had delivered tangible solutions. He argued that the new ministerial statement lacked concrete steps to address Lebanon's deep-rooted crises and cautioned against placing unrealistic expectations on the government to resolve longstanding issues beyond its control.  

He also called for a shift in perspective, emphasizing that true reform should focus on restructuring the state. 

"The concept of reform in the ministerial statement must mean reforming the state, while the concept of rescue should mean saving the people from the state," he concluded.
 
Al Sayyed also discussed past mistakes and addressed future plans, "The government bears the burdens of the previous stage and inherited very urgent accumulations. It must address the violations of the ceasefire agreement, and there is no room for a trade-off between reconstruction funding and political conditions."

