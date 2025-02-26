MP Ihab Matar grants confidence to government, voices concern over Tripoli’s representation

During the parliamentary session on the ministerial statement, MP Ihab Matar expressed hope that Lebanon would move beyond a blame-driven political discourse, saying, "We do not want to transition from 'they didn't let us' to 'without us, nothing is possible.'"



Matar also conveyed the frustration of Tripoli's residents over what he described as their "limited representation" in the government.



Matar granted his vote of confidence to the government, expressing hope that it would restore both public trust and Lebanon's credibility on the international stage.