Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites
Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 02:02
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites
Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, accompanied by Environment Minister Tamara el-Zein, boarded a helicopter on Friday heading to the south for a visit that includes army barracks in Tyre and Marjayoun.
He will also make a stop in Nabatieh, according to the National News Agency.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Tamara el-Zein
South
Visit
