President Joseph Aoun arrives in Riyadh, emphasizes strong ties with Saudi Arabia  

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Monday afternoon, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Youssef Rajji.



The Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, received him.

Upon his arrival, Aoun highlighted the visit's significance, stating that it serves as an opportunity to reaffirm the deep-rooted Lebanese-Saudi relations.



He also expressed Lebanon's appreciation for the Kingdom's ongoing support in maintaining Lebanon's stability, security, and the proper functioning of its constitutional institutions.