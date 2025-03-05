Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah says Lebanon must take charge of war decisions amid Israeli aggression

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah warned of major risks facing Lebanon, saying, “There are those planning to recreate the 1982 experience.”



He claimed that Israel, backed by the U.S., seeks to replicate that scenario, “not just in Lebanon, but in Syria and the wider region as well.”



Fadlallah stressed his party's commitment to being an active partner in the state and its institutions, advocating for a strong, capable, and just government that reassures all communities, takes charge of defense, and upholds sovereignty.



“We support the state’s authority over decisions of war and peace,” he added. “But in reality, Israel always holds the decision on war, and there will never be peace with it in Lebanon.”



He pointed to Lebanon’s ministerial statement, which affirms the government’s desire to control war decisions, saying, “If the state wants to make that call, then let it do so—because its land remains occupied and Israeli attacks continue from the far south to the Bekaa.”