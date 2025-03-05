Sources confirmed to LBCI that the news about the release of Hannibal Gaddafi was false and that Lebanon was not involved in the statement issued by the Libyan Ministry of Justice, which was later retracted.



After contacting the Lebanese judiciary and Gaddafi’s lawyer, the information confirmed that there was no intention to release him.



It was reported that the news publication and its retraction were part of an unspecified Libyan maneuver.



It was clarified that a phone conversation took place recently between the Libyan Minister of Justice and the Lebanese Minister of Justice, during which they discussed the need for cooperation on the cases of Gaddafi and Imam Moussa al Sadr.



This comes after news spread on social media claiming that Hannibal Gaddafi had been released from prison in Lebanon, citing the official website of the Libyan Ministry of Justice, which had announced his release.