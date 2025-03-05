News
Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows
News Bulletin Reports
05-03-2025 | 13:00
2
min
Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The road to the Majidieh Farm is marked by the remnants of burned and felled eucalyptus trees, destroyed homes, and blasted agricultural projects. Traces of Israeli shelling remain visible.
The once beautiful Majidieh, with its flourishing homes, trees, and agricultural projects, now lies in ruins. The war has transformed this area from a thriving landscape into a scene of devastation.
It is impossible to pass through Majidieh or travel the road to Bastra Farm and Shebaa Farms, which are patrolled by international peacekeeping forces.
Israeli forces do not stop at making the road to the Shebaa Farms and Bastra Farm a buffer zone only; it seems that reconstruction is currently prohibited.
The path toward the destroyed town of Aabbasiyyeh and its gate leading to the occupied village of Ghajar is marked by the Israeli military's intrusion into Lebanese territory.
Shepherds and farmers between Majidieh and Aabbasiyyeh live in constant fear of Israeli fire or incursions, as if the loss of their farms, homes, equipment, and the challenges they face in trying to cultivate again are not enough.
Farmers in Al Aamra, Sarda, and Wazzani face significant hardships, and the issues require an urgent plan.
This is a plea for swift intervention from authorities, hoping they can help restore some livelihoods.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Shepherds
Farmers
Israel
Shelling
Next
Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?
Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon
Previous
