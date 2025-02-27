News
Culture Minister Ghassan Salame discusses bilateral relations with US Ambassador
Lebanon News
27-02-2025 | 10:33
Culture Minister Ghassan Salame discusses bilateral relations with US Ambassador
Culture Minister Ghassan Salame received U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson at his office at the National Library in Sanayeh for a courtesy visit, wishing him success in his duties.
The meeting covered general developments and updates locally, regionally, and internationally, as well as the bilateral relations, particularly in the cultural sphere, and the importance of developing and enhancing cultural exchange in various fields between the two countries.
Lebanon News
Culture Minister
Lebanon
US Ambassador
Discussion
Bilateral Relations
Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
