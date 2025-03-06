MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity

Lebanon News
06-03-2025 | 04:48
High views
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri said that the first significant test for the government will be holding municipal elections, emphasizing that their previous postponement was unjustified.  

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" program, Bizri stressed that conducting municipal elections in South Lebanon is a national necessity, calling it a testament to the people's right to their land.  

He argued that if the Israeli occupation manages to disrupt elections in some southern villages, the responsibility would fall on the occupiers, not the Lebanese government, which would then take appropriate action.  

Bizri urged the government to hold the elections on time, ensuring that Lebanese citizens recognize their constitutional right to vote and preparing them for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

