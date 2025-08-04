UN coordinator urges swift justice five years after Beirut blast

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, renewed calls for accountability on the fifth anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, warning that the absence of justice continues to deepen the tragedy.



“Five years on, tragedy and pain are compounded by the glaring absence of justice,” Hennis-Plasschaert said in a statement Monday. “Survivors and victims, and their families, deserve full accountability. And, they deserve it now.”



Her remarks follow a meeting last week with families of several victims of the 2020 blast, which killed more than 200 people, injured thousands, and leveled entire neighborhoods in the capital.



While noting recent signs of progress in the stalled investigation, the U.N. envoy urged the Lebanese government to “take all necessary action” to advance judicial proceedings. She also welcomed Parliament’s recent passage of the Judicial Independence Law, calling it a key step toward rebuilding public trust in state institutions.