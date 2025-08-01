News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Canada PM says he is disappointed as Trump orders tariff hike
World News
01-08-2025 | 01:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Canada PM says he is disappointed as Trump orders tariff hike
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was disappointed after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to raise tariffs on Canadian goods to 35% from 25% on products outside the scope of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
The move, which Washington linked in part to what it said was Canada's failure to stop fentanyl smuggling, is the latest salvo in Trump's months-long tariff war initiated soon after taking power.
U.S. duties and tariffs will heavily affect lumber, steel, aluminum, and automobiles, Carney said in a post on X, vowing action to protect Canadian jobs, buy its goods, invest in industrial competitiveness and diversify export markets.
To justify its step, the U.S. has cited the cross-border flow of fentanyl, even though Canada accounts for just 1% of U.S. fentanyl imports and has been working intensively to further reduce the volumes, Carney added.
Reuters
World News
Canada
Prime Minister
Disappointed
Donald Trump
Tariff
Hike
Next
Higher US tariff rates to take effect in seven days: senior official
Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-11
Trump says he is less confident about Iran nuclear deal
World News
2025-06-11
Trump says he is less confident about Iran nuclear deal
0
World News
2025-06-25
Trump says will make Spain 'pay' on trade for resisting NATO spending hike
World News
2025-06-25
Trump says will make Spain 'pay' on trade for resisting NATO spending hike
0
World News
2025-07-31
Canada's support for Palestinian state makes trade deal 'very hard' says Trump
World News
2025-07-31
Canada's support for Palestinian state makes trade deal 'very hard' says Trump
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29
Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29
Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:04
Rescue work over in Kyiv after Russian strike, 31 killed: Zelensky
World News
05:04
Rescue work over in Kyiv after Russian strike, 31 killed: Zelensky
0
World News
04:58
China warns against protectionism as Trump unveils widespread tariffs
World News
04:58
China warns against protectionism as Trump unveils widespread tariffs
0
World News
01:23
Higher US tariff rates to take effect in seven days: senior official
World News
01:23
Higher US tariff rates to take effect in seven days: senior official
0
Variety and Tech
09:51
Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
Variety and Tech
09:51
Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
Lebanon News
12:01
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
LADE reports campaign convoy violation near polling station in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
LADE reports campaign convoy violation near polling station in Nabatieh
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
0
World News
2025-07-31
Swedish jihadist gets life term over pilot burned alive in Syria
World News
2025-07-31
Swedish jihadist gets life term over pilot burned alive in Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:01
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
Lebanon News
12:01
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
2
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges
6
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli army strikes 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon and Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli army strikes 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon and Bekaa Valley
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
8
Lebanon News
09:06
Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!
Lebanon News
09:06
Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More