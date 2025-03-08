Lebanese army dismantles Israeli espionage device in southern Lebanon

08-03-2025 | 14:27
0min
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli espionage device in southern Lebanon

In a continued effort to monitor security in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army discovered and dismantled a third Israeli espionage device on Saturday. 

The discovery took place in the same area where two similar devices were found on February 26, 2025, in the outskirts of Kfarchouba.
 

