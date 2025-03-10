President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan

President Joseph Aoun met with Lebanon’s Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Dandan, at the Baabda Palace to discuss the situation of the Lebanese diaspora in the United Arab Emirates and bilateral relations between the two countries.



According to LBCI, President Aoun assured Dandan that Lebanon's security would be stable.



He emphasized his commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring security, which would help encourage Emiratis to return to their second home, Lebanon.