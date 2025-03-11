Lebanon's president discusses judiciary reform with justice officials

Lebanon News
11-03-2025 | 05:22
High views
Lebanon&#39;s president discusses judiciary reform with justice officials
0min
Lebanon's president discusses judiciary reform with justice officials

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Justice Minister Adel Nassar and Supreme Judicial Council head Judge Suhail Abboud to discuss efforts to revitalize the judiciary and uphold its independence.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Adel Nassar

Suhail Abboud

Judiciary

Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
