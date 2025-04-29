Syria's Druze leaders slam 'unjustified armed attack' near Damascus

29-04-2025 | 05:32
LBCI
Syria&#39;s Druze leaders slam &#39;unjustified armed attack&#39; near Damascus
Syria's Druze leaders slam 'unjustified armed attack' near Damascus

Syrian Druze leaders on Tuesday condemned an "unjustified armed attack" overnight on the Damascus suburb of Jaramana after clashes with security forces that a war monitor said killed at least four Druze fighters.

Jaramana's Druze religious leadership, in a statement, condemned "the unjustified armed attack" that "targeted innocent civilians and terrorized" residents, adding that the Syrian authorities bore "full responsibility for the incident and for any further developments or worsening of the crisis."

Middle East News

Syria

Druze

Damascus

Jaramana

Clashes

