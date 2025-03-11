Lebanon’s anticipated security appointments: Who are the leading candidates?

Names are circulating for Lebanon’s upcoming top security appointments, with key leadership positions expected to be filled soon.



According to reports, Brig. Gen. Rodolph Haykal is being considered for army commander, while Brig. Gen. Hassan Choucair is a leading candidate for director general of General Security.



For the Internal Security Forces, Brig. Gen. Raed Abdallah is reportedly in line for the role of director general. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Edgar Lawandos is being considered for director general of State Security.