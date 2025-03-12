MP jimmy jabbour tells LBCI: No real measures to secure Syria border, new regional reality 'undeniable'

MP Jimmy Jabbour said the new reality in the region is undeniable and has been acknowledged by all parties, including Hezbollah’s secretary-general and Iran.



In an interview with LBCI, Jabbour spoke of a collapsing system and shifting security dynamics in Lebanon, along with a specific pace imposed by the United States on all countries.



He stressed the need to confront Israeli policies and criticized the government for not taking serious steps to clarify the terms of the ceasefire arrangements.



Jabbour also argued that there are no real measures in place to secure the border with Syria, stating that current efforts are insufficient.



He warned that Lebanon cannot handle new waves of displacement but noted that humanitarian cases must be addressed, as some of those arriving are Lebanese. He urged the government and relevant authorities to show compassion toward these cases.



Regarding security in northern Lebanon, Jabbour said stability remains intact thanks to public awareness and security efforts, emphasizing that the Lebanese people are too conscious to be dragged into internal strife.



He added that the opposition has now largely been reduced to the Free Patriotic Movement and that it must fulfill its role in holding the government accountable.