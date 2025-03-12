MP jimmy jabbour tells LBCI: No real measures to secure Syria border, new regional reality 'undeniable'

Lebanon News
12-03-2025 | 04:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP jimmy jabbour tells LBCI: No real measures to secure Syria border, new regional reality &#39;undeniable&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP jimmy jabbour tells LBCI: No real measures to secure Syria border, new regional reality 'undeniable'

MP Jimmy Jabbour said the new reality in the region is undeniable and has been acknowledged by all parties, including Hezbollah’s secretary-general and Iran.  

In an interview with LBCI, Jabbour spoke of a collapsing system and shifting security dynamics in Lebanon, along with a specific pace imposed by the United States on all countries.  

He stressed the need to confront Israeli policies and criticized the government for not taking serious steps to clarify the terms of the ceasefire arrangements.  

Jabbour also argued that there are no real measures in place to secure the border with Syria, stating that current efforts are insufficient.  

He warned that Lebanon cannot handle new waves of displacement but noted that humanitarian cases must be addressed, as some of those arriving are Lebanese. He urged the government and relevant authorities to show compassion toward these cases.  

Regarding security in northern Lebanon, Jabbour said stability remains intact thanks to public awareness and security efforts, emphasizing that the Lebanese people are too conscious to be dragged into internal strife.  

He added that the opposition has now largely been reduced to the Free Patriotic Movement and that it must fulfill its role in holding the government accountable.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Syria

Jimmy Jabbour

Free Patriotic Movement

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection
IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17

ICC prosecutor sees 'no real effort' by Israel to probe alleged Gaza war crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

MP Abdallah tells LBCI: Lebanon must choose between isolation or reclaiming its regional role

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

MP Razi El Hage tells LBCI: Lebanese army will no longer tolerate defiance against the state

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: No participation in parliamentary consultations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's finance minister issues decision to reduce tax fines

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: No participation in parliamentary consultations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-10

Lebanese Energy Minister visits Paris for talks with TotalEnergies and EDF

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israeli drones fly over Beirut, southern suburbs, and Hermel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Israeli Army Radio says attack in Lebanon targeted senior member of Hezbollah's air defense unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon’s anticipated security appointments: Who are the leading candidates?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanese presidency: Four detainees returned after negotiations, fifth set for release Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

US-led talks in Naqoura focus on advancing Resolution 1701, return of Lebanese detainees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More