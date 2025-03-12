Lebanon looks to form committees to address 2006 border disputes, occupied points, and detainee matters

12-03-2025 | 08:45
Lebanon looks to form committees to address 2006 border disputes, occupied points, and detainee matters
Lebanon looks to form committees to address 2006 border disputes, occupied points, and detainee matters

Following Israel’s release of four detainees and the expected release of a Lebanese soldier, LBCI has learned that serious proposals have been put forward to Lebanon to form three committees to address key issues. 

These include the long-standing border issues and disputed points since 2006, in addition to the five points occupied by Israel after the last war, as well as the issue of detainees.

The 13 disputed border points dating back to 2006 are as follows:

- Ras Naqoura – approximately 3,000 square meters
- Marwahin– approximately 500 square meters
- Alma al-Shaab (1) – approximately 33,000 square meters
- Alma al-Shaab (2) – approximately 1,500 square meters
- Alma al-Shaab (3) – approximately 7,000 square meters
- Boustane – approximately 4,000 square meters
- Rmeish – approximately 105,000 square meters
- Yaroun - Maroun el-Ras – approximately 12,000 square meters
- Odaisseh – approximately 145,000 square meters
- Odaisseh - Kfarkela – approximately 13,000 square meters
- Mais al-Jabal – approximately 800 square meters
- Mtolleh – Wazzani – approximately 153,000 square meters
- Blida – approximately 7,000 square meters

In addition, Israel has recently occupied five new locations: Labbouneh Hill, Jabal Blat, Jal al-Deir, Markaba, and El Hamames Hill.

There are also buffer zones in Dhayra, Bastra, and along the Kfarkela-Odaisseh road.

Regarding detainees, there are currently eight Lebanese civilians detained by Israel, including a soldier captured on March 9. Additionally, Israel has acknowledged holding seven Hezbollah captives. 

However, Hezbollah has yet to confirm the exact number due to a significant number of missing persons.
 

