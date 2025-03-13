Minister of Public Works Fayez Rasamny reshuffles Civil Aviation Directorate leadership

Minister of Public Works Fayez Rasamny has issued decisions modifying certain assignments within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.



The changes align with efforts to enhance the management and operation of Beirut’s airport while awaiting the finalization of procedures to establish the Civil Aviation Authority’s board of directors.



Under the new appointments, Amin Jaber has been named Director General of Civil Aviation, Kamal Nassereddine as Airport Chief, Mohammad Saad as Head of Equipment Maintenance, and Maher Chehab as Head of the Guidance Department.



Meanwhile, Engineer Fadi El-Hassan will continue his role as a contracted engineer with the ministry.