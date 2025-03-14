Israeli warplanes fly over Hermel area at medium altitude

Lebanon News
14-03-2025 | 04:17
High views
Israeli warplanes fly over Hermel area at medium altitude
Israeli warplanes fly over Hermel area at medium altitude

Israeli fighter jets were seen flying at a medium altitude over the city of Hermel, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Friday.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hermel

Warplanes

