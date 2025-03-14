LBCI’s sources: Insurance companies agree to lower MEA aircraft policy, signaling reduced war risk in Lebanon

LBCI's sources: Insurance companies agree to lower MEA aircraft policy, signaling reduced war risk in Lebanon
LBCI’s sources: Insurance companies agree to lower MEA aircraft policy, signaling reduced war risk in Lebanon

Sources told LBCI on Friday that insurance companies have agreed to lower the insurance policy for Middle East Airlines (MEA) aircraft, signaling a reduced risk of war in Lebanon.
 

