Lebanon News
15-03-2025 | 08:40
Airstrike in Borj El Mlouk leaves two dead, Civil Defense reports
Airstrike in Borj El Mlouk leaves two dead, Civil Defense reports

The Civil Defense in south Lebanon reported that two people were killed in an airstrike that targeted a vehicle in the Borj El Mlouk area. 

The attack, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in the deaths of the victims, though their identities have not been revealed.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Airstrike

Borj El Mlouk

