Lebanon’s stability hinges on respecting the constitution and international commitments, says President Aoun
Lebanon News
15-03-2025 | 13:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s stability hinges on respecting the constitution and international commitments, says President Aoun
President Joseph Aoun affirmed that the challenges Lebanon faces are vast and varied, but the will to live among the Lebanese people is greater and stronger.
During his participation in the Dar al-Fatwa Iftar, President Aoun pointed out that amid the challenges the nation faces, the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement stand out as pivotal issues that require attention.
He emphasized that Lebanon cannot stabilize and prosper as long as tensions persist along its southern borders and that normal life cannot return to the areas affected without the implementation of international resolutions that ensure Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability, the withdrawal of Israel's forces and the return of detainees.
He said, "Lebanon, which we all take pride in, is a homeland of diversity and pluralism—a homeland that embraces all, regardless of their affiliations and beliefs."
He added, "This is why political participation from all segments of Lebanese society is important, without marginalization, isolation, or exclusion of any component."
He continued, "Such participation is based on a fundamental principle, which is the respect for the constitution and the National Pact, and their true and legal interpretation, not political, sectarian, or interest-based interpretations."
President Aoun stressed that the Lebanese state, with its various institutions, while keen on protecting Lebanon's diversity and uniqueness, is committed to preserving the nation and its people, pointing out that no task can surpass the project of building a strong, capable, and just state, which must be created with the collective efforts of all.
He considered that this also requires holding the international community responsible for fulfilling its guarantees and commitments, translating its supportive positions toward the state into action.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Dar al-Fatwa
Constitution
