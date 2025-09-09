Israel PM says ordered strikes on Hamas leaders after Jerusalem shooting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday, following a deadly shooting in Jerusalem a day earlier claimed by the Palestinian militant group.



"Yesterday, following the deadly attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed all security agencies to prepare for the possibility of targeting Hamas leaders," said a joint statement from Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.



"Today at noon, in light of an operational opportunity... the prime minister and the defense minister decided to implement the directive given last night."







AFP