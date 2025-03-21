Lebanon's Energy and Water Minister, Joe Saddi, dismissed reports claiming he had decided to deprive certain areas of electricity, calling them baseless and false.



His remarks came in response to a report published in An-Nahar newspaper, which alleged that Saddi had ordered severe power rationing for residents of West Bekaa and certain southern villages.



In a statement, the minister's media office emphasized that Saddi does not intervene in electricity rationing programs.



Instead, as the overseeing minister, he provides directives to ensure that rationing remains based on technical and operational factors, without discrimination, and aimed at ensuring fairness among citizens.