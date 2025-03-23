MP Michel Moawad pays tribute to late journalist Hoda Chedid

MP Michel Moawad described the late journalist Hoda Chedid as an exceptional figure, emphasizing her resilience both in her personal journey and in her battle against cancer.



"Hoda Chedid was a true fighter, whether in her career or in facing her illness," Moawad said, highlighting her unwavering dedication to journalism.



He recalled her constant presence in his political journey, saying, "Hoda was like a guardian angel who always followed my path. She would call me to congratulate me and criticize me when needed."