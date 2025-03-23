News
Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border
Lebanon News
23-03-2025 | 09:48
Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border
The Israeli army has intensified its attacks on Lebanon since Saturday, using various pretexts, according to a statement from the Lebanese Army.
The statement confirmed that Israel carried out dozens of airstrikes south and north of the Litani River, reaching the Bekaa region, causing casualties and significant destruction to properties.
The Lebanese Army also reported that Israeli military and engineering vehicles crossed the technical fence in the morning, conducting excavation operations in Wadi Qatmoun, near the outskirts of Rmeish.
Additionally, Israeli infantry forces were deployed within Lebanese territory in what was described as a blatant violation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.
In response, the Lebanese Army reinforced its presence in the area, while a patrol from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) arrived to document the violations. The Israeli forces later withdrew to the occupied side of the border.
The Lebanese Army affirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with UNIFIL and other relevant authorities to contain the escalating tensions along the southern border.
Lebanon News
Lebanese Army
Israeli
Army
Attacks
Lebanon
Violate
Border
