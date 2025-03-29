UNIFIL reports Israeli warning shots, laser targeting at peacekeepers in South Lebanon

29-03-2025 | 14:39
UNIFIL reports Israeli warning shots, laser targeting at peacekeepers in South Lebanon
UNIFIL reports Israeli warning shots, laser targeting at peacekeepers in South Lebanon

UNIFIL peacekeepers were subjected to warning shots fired by the Israeli army during a scheduled reconnaissance patrol near the village of Rmeish in South Lebanon Saturday afternoon. 

According to a statement from the peacekeeping force, the shots were fired from a machine gun across the Blue Line, in what UNIFIL described as a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.  

In a separate incident on the same day, a UNIFIL patrol reported that Israeli forces aimed a laser at them, targeting both their bodies and eyes.  

"Any act that compromises the safety of U.N. peacekeepers as they carry out their mandated tasks is unacceptable," UNIFIL said, emphasizing the importance of respecting the security of its personnel.  

The peacekeeping mission stated that it follows up with the Israeli army regarding both incidents.

