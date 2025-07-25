Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi's health stable after brief hospital visit

Lebanon News
25-07-2025 | 03:29
High views
LBCI
LBCI
0min
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi's health stable after brief hospital visit

The Maronite Patriarchate's media office announced that Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi is in stable condition after being briefly hospitalized for what was described as a minor intestinal discomfort.

In an official statement, the office clarified that reports circulating on media and social platforms about a serious health issue were inaccurate. It explained that a mild digestive upset prompted the Patriarch's hospital visit due to sudden changes in weather between coastal and mountainous regions.

The statement expressed gratitude for the public's concern and assured that medical tests and treatment were precautionary and routine, emphasizing that there is no cause for alarm.

