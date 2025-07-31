Lebanese Army Commander meets US CENTCOM chief to discuss military cooperation

31-07-2025 | 09:25
Lebanese Army Commander meets US CENTCOM chief to discuss military cooperation
Lebanese Army Commander meets US CENTCOM chief to discuss military cooperation

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal met with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael Kurilla at the Defense Ministry in Yarzeh, accompanied by a delegation.

Discussions focused on the general situation in Lebanon and the broader region, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between the American and Lebanese armed forces.

