Vehicle targeted in southern Lebanon's Beit Lif
Lebanon News
07-04-2025 | 09:29
Vehicle targeted in southern Lebanon's Beit Lif
A vehicle was targeted in the town of Beit Lif, located in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, on Monday.
Details have yet to emerge about the strike.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beit Lif
Bint Jbeil
Strike
