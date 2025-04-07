Vehicle targeted in southern Lebanon’s Beit Lif

Lebanon News
07-04-2025 | 09:29
High views
Vehicle targeted in southern Lebanon’s Beit Lif
Vehicle targeted in southern Lebanon’s Beit Lif

A vehicle was targeted in the town of Beit Lif, located in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, on Monday. 

Details have yet to emerge about the strike.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beit Lif

Bint Jbeil

Strike

