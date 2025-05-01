US-Ukraine minerals deal: Inside the details

World News
01-05-2025 | 07:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-Ukraine minerals deal: Inside the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US-Ukraine minerals deal: Inside the details

Washington and Kyiv have signed a new deal that will see the United States invest in Ukraine's rare earth deposits as it seeks to reduce military aid to the war-torn country.

The deal comes after weeks of delays following a spat between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Why the deal? 

Trump had demanded compensation for U.S. aid given to Ukraine under his predecessor, Joe Biden's administration, since Russia's February 2022 invasion.

The U.S. leader had sought $500 billion in compensation -- around four times the amount that the United States has paid out to Ukraine, which currently stands at $120 billion, according to the Kiel Institute, a German economic research body.

Zelensky rejected that version of the deal, saying he would not sign an accord that "ten generations" of Ukrainians would have to pay off.

Ukraine has agreed to the minerals deal as a way to secure long-term U.S. investment, as Trump has drastically scaled back U.S. security commitments around the world.

Trump has balked at offering security guarantees to Ukraine and rejected its bids to join NATO -- but he has said a U.S. presence on the ground would benefit Ukraine.

How will it work? 

The two countries will establish a joint Reconstruction Investment Fund, with each side having equal voting rights.

The fund's profits will be invested exclusively in Ukraine, which will not be asked to pay back any "debt" for billions of dollars in U.S. support since Russia's February 2022 invasion.

Ukraine will have "full control over its subsoil, infrastructure, and natural resources," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

The deal will exclusively finance mineral, oil, and gas projects as well as infrastructure and processing in Ukraine for the first 10 years, after which "profits may be distributed between the partners."

"The transfer and development of technologies is an important component of the agreement because we need not only investments but also innovations," Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Svyrydenko added that the agreement would not impact Ukraine's bid for integration into the European Union.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Ukraine

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky

Minerals

Deal

US reached out to Beijing for talks on tariffs: Chinese state media reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-17

Ukraine, US make 'substantial progress' on minerals deal, Kyiv says

LBCI
World News
2025-04-07

Ukraine team headed to US 'this week' for minerals deal talks

LBCI
World News
2025-02-25

Ukraine has agreed on terms of minerals deal with US: AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-04-17

Trump says Ukraine minerals deal to be signed 'next Thursday'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:01

US reached out to Beijing for talks on tariffs: Chinese state media reports

LBCI
World News
03:41

India's military response to previous attacks in Kashmir blamed on Pakistan

LBCI
World News
03:27

Russian drone attack kills two, injures 15 in Ukraine's Odesa

LBCI
World News
11:37

Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-29

UN human rights chief says 'the horrific suffering in Ukraine should end'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-02

Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Lebanese Army dismantled 'over 90%' of Hezbollah infrastructure near Israel: Security official to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:12

President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More