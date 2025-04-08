Greek and Lebanese Defense Ministers discuss regional security, military cooperation

Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Mnassa held talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Beirut, with discussions focusing on regional and international issues of mutual concern, in the presence of Greek Ambassador to Lebanon Despina Koukoulopoulou.



The meeting highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Lebanon and Greece, emphasizing the vital role played by the Greek naval unit within the UNIFIL maritime force.



Minister Dendias reaffirmed Greece's steadfast support for Lebanon and its institutions, underlining the historic relationship between the two nations and praising the Lebanese Army's role amid ongoing challenges.



Dendias expressed Greece's readiness to assist in meeting the Lebanese Army's needs.



Minister Mnassa thanked Greece for its key contribution to UNIFIL and for its continued support of Lebanon, particularly in conveying Lebanon's call for an end to ongoing Israeli violations and full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which Lebanon continues to uphold.



The talks also addressed coordination between the two countries to combat illegal migration across the Mediterranean.



Following the meeting, Ministers Mnassa and Dendias held a joint press conference.



Mnassa stressed the importance of sustaining military cooperation and praised Greece's maritime contribution to UNIFIL.



Minister Dendias noted that the two agreed to deepen bilateral ties, pledging Greece's full support of Lebanon, especially the Lebanese Army. He emphasized the importance of enhancing defense diplomacy based on peaceful regional cooperation and respect for international law and the Law of the Sea.