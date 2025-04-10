Lebanese Health Minister receives donation from Ireland and UN Central Emergency Fund

Minister of Public Health Rakan Nasreddine announced receiving a donation from the World Health Organization, funded by the Republic of Ireland and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.



The donation includes medical supplies to cover 24,000 dialysis sessions for approximately 500 patients over the course of four months. These supplies will be distributed to 19 government hospitals that have dialysis centers.



Nasreddine stated that this valuable donation highlights a noble humanitarian gesture that embodies the highest meanings of solidarity and international cooperation, especially since it is directed toward vulnerable patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases who require regular and continuous treatment.



This generous donation will help alleviate the burdens on patients and their families.



The Minister of Public Health emphasized that dialysis patients are given the highest priority and special care, as the ministry understands the suffering they endure and the importance of providing them with the necessary treatment without interruption.