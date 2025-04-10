News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Health Minister receives donation from Ireland and UN Central Emergency Fund
Lebanon News
10-04-2025 | 07:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Health Minister receives donation from Ireland and UN Central Emergency Fund
Minister of Public Health Rakan Nasreddine announced receiving a donation from the World Health Organization, funded by the Republic of Ireland and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.
The donation includes medical supplies to cover 24,000 dialysis sessions for approximately 500 patients over the course of four months. These supplies will be distributed to 19 government hospitals that have dialysis centers.
Nasreddine stated that this valuable donation highlights a noble humanitarian gesture that embodies the highest meanings of solidarity and international cooperation, especially since it is directed toward vulnerable patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases who require regular and continuous treatment.
This generous donation will help alleviate the burdens on patients and their families.
The Minister of Public Health emphasized that dialysis patients are given the highest priority and special care, as the ministry understands the suffering they endure and the importance of providing them with the necessary treatment without interruption.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ministry of Health
Ireland
UN
Donations
Next
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack
Lebanese FM meets Saudi ambassador amid push for reforms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun receives congratulations from Vatican and Greece
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun receives congratulations from Vatican and Greece
0
World News
2025-01-24
Ireland, Northern Ireland battered by record winds from Storm Eowyn
World News
2025-01-24
Ireland, Northern Ireland battered by record winds from Storm Eowyn
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
Lebanese President Aoun receives invitation from Omani FM to visit Oman
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
Lebanese President Aoun receives invitation from Omani FM to visit Oman
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-17
Lebanese Cabinet to meet at Baabda Palace Thursday, new Central Bank governor on the agenda: Minister
Lebanon News
2025-03-17
Lebanese Cabinet to meet at Baabda Palace Thursday, new Central Bank governor on the agenda: Minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:04
Drone strikes target area in Aita al-Shaab: Two airstrikes reported
Lebanon News
09:04
Drone strikes target area in Aita al-Shaab: Two airstrikes reported
0
Lebanon News
08:23
UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:23
UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
07:32
Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage
Lebanon News
07:32
Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage
0
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-16
US to impose sanctions on Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
World News
2025-01-16
US to impose sanctions on Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
0
World News
2025-03-25
US VP Vance says traveling to Greenland on Friday
World News
2025-03-25
US VP Vance says traveling to Greenland on Friday
0
Middle East News
07:39
UAE foreign ministry announces successful prisoner swap between US and Russia
Middle East News
07:39
UAE foreign ministry announces successful prisoner swap between US and Russia
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli military: Drone downed in Lebanon due to technical malfunction, no risk of information leak
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli military: Drone downed in Lebanon due to technical malfunction, no risk of information leak
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon under pressure to pass key financial reforms—What are the IMF's conditions?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon under pressure to pass key financial reforms—What are the IMF's conditions?
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
President Aoun’s plan for disarmament: Gradual talks with Hezbollah on weapons control
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
President Aoun’s plan for disarmament: Gradual talks with Hezbollah on weapons control
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows
5
Lebanon News
14:40
Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
14:40
Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701
6
Lebanon Economy
05:05
Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025
Lebanon Economy
05:05
Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025
7
Lebanon News
07:32
Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage
Lebanon News
07:32
Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage
8
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More