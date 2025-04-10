Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack

10-04-2025 | 07:29
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack

The Israeli army, through the oversight committee, has requested that both the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) adhere to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, a move seen by many as a potential prelude to an impending attack, similar to the one that took place on Wednseday in Yater before it was bombarded.

