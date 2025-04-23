News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelensky top aide says in London for downgraded Ukraine talks
World News
23-04-2025 | 05:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky top aide says in London for downgraded Ukraine talks
President Volodymyr Zelensky's top aide said Wednesday he had arrived in London alongside top Ukrainian officials, pledging he would work for peace despite planned talks being downgraded to a lower level at the last minute.
"We arrived in London with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. Despite everything, we will work for peace," Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram shortly after the UK Foreign Office told AFP the planned negotiations between foreign ministers of Ukraine's allies had been postponed, with lower-level talks to be held instead on Wednesday.
AFP
World News
Zelensky
UK
Downgraded
Ukraine
Talks
Next
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
Germany, France, Britain urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-21
Trump says not 'very important' for Zelensky to be in Ukraine ceasefire talks
World News
2025-02-21
Trump says not 'very important' for Zelensky to be in Ukraine ceasefire talks
0
World News
2025-04-04
UK Foreign Secretary says London and Washington in talks for economic agreement
World News
2025-04-04
UK Foreign Secretary says London and Washington in talks for economic agreement
0
World News
2025-03-10
Zelensky, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace
World News
2025-03-10
Zelensky, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace
0
World News
2025-03-01
Zelensky to meet Starmer in London on Saturday: UK PM's office
World News
2025-03-01
Zelensky to meet Starmer in London on Saturday: UK PM's office
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:28
51 aftershocks follow powerful 6.2 Istanbul earthquake
World News
09:28
51 aftershocks follow powerful 6.2 Istanbul earthquake
0
World News
09:23
Lebanon condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir, reaffirms solidarity with India
World News
09:23
Lebanon condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir, reaffirms solidarity with India
0
World News
08:36
Europe requires Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' in any peace deal: French presidency
World News
08:36
Europe requires Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' in any peace deal: French presidency
0
World News
06:15
US VP Vance says Russia and Ukraine must agree deal or US will 'walk away'
World News
06:15
US VP Vance says Russia and Ukraine must agree deal or US will 'walk away'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-19
US open to recognizing Crimea as Russian in Ukraine deal: Report
World News
2025-04-19
US open to recognizing Crimea as Russian in Ukraine deal: Report
0
World News
2025-04-20
Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of breaking Easter ceasefire, no extension seen
World News
2025-04-20
Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of breaking Easter ceasefire, no extension seen
0
World News
2025-04-20
Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian army 'trying to create impression' of Easter ceasefire
World News
2025-04-20
Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian army 'trying to create impression' of Easter ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings
2
Lebanon News
14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
Lebanon News
14:31
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
3
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
03:41
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
4
Lebanon News
03:37
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers
Lebanon News
03:37
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
6
World News
06:03
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
06:03
Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis
8
Sports News
10:18
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
Sports News
10:18
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More