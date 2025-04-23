Zelensky top aide says in London for downgraded Ukraine talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky's top aide said Wednesday he had arrived in London alongside top Ukrainian officials, pledging he would work for peace despite planned talks being downgraded to a lower level at the last minute.



"We arrived in London with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. Despite everything, we will work for peace," Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram shortly after the UK Foreign Office told AFP the planned negotiations between foreign ministers of Ukraine's allies had been postponed, with lower-level talks to be held instead on Wednesday.



AFP