Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
News Bulletin Reports
21-04-2025 | 13:14
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
An Israeli intelligence assessment described the Lebanese Army's recent interception of a rocket attack toward Israel and President Joseph Aoun's statements about disarming Hezbollah as a "dramatic shift" on Lebanon's northern front that could potentially reshape the regional equation.
The developments were seen as particularly significant given their timing—coinciding with renewed Israeli threats to escalate military operations and targeted assassinations within Lebanon.
These moves have fueled a growing debate in Israel over the viability of relying on the Lebanese state to oversee the disarmament of Hezbollah and ensure national stability.
While Middle East expert Amnon Baram downplayed Beirut's recent policy direction as a tactical maneuver rather than a genuine strategic shift, Israeli security and political figures warned against any military pullback from Lebanon. They called instead for deepened Israeli presence and revisions to the existing ceasefire agreement.
Following Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir's tour of Syria and his pledge to maintain and expand Israel's military presence there, northern Israeli municipal leaders urged the military to adopt the same aggressive approach in Lebanon.
They called for intensified airstrikes and targeted killings not only against Hezbollah but also as a pressure tactic on the broader Lebanese population.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Incursions
Report
Lebanese
Army
Response
