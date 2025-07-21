Israel sends tanks into Gaza's Deir Al-Balah, raising new concerns for families of hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-07-2025 | 07:00
Israel sends tanks into Gaza's Deir Al-Balah, raising new concerns for families of hostages
Israel sends tanks into Gaza's Deir Al-Balah, raising new concerns for families of hostages

Israeli tanks pushed into southern and eastern areas of the Gazan city of Deir Al-Balah for the first time on Monday, an area where Israeli sources said the military believes some of the remaining hostages may be being held.

Gaza medics said at least three Palestinians were killed and several were wounded in tank shelling that hit eight houses and three mosques in the area, and which came a day after the military ordered residents to leave, saying it planned to fight Hamas militants.

The raid and bombardment pushed dozens of families who had remained to flee and head west towards the coastal area of Deir Al-Balah and nearby Khan Younis.

In Khan Younis, earlier on Monday, an Israeli airstrike killed at least five people, including a man, his wife, and their two children, in a tent, medics said.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the Deir Al-Balah and Khan Younis incidents.

Israel's military said it had not entered the districts of Deir Al-Balah subject to the evacuation order during the current conflict and that it was continuing "to operate with great force to destroy the enemy's capabilities and infrastructure in the area."

Israeli sources have said the reason the army has so far stayed out is that they suspect Hamas might be holding hostages there. At least 20 of the remaining 50 hostages in captivity in Gaza are believed to be still alive.

Families of the hostages expressed their concern for their relatives and demanded an explanation from the army of how it would protect them.

Reuters

