President Aoun visits Defense Ministry operations room as municipal elections begin in Mount Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun inspected the operations room at the Ministry of Defense on Sunday as municipal and mukhtar elections kicked off in Mount Lebanon.



"I have full confidence in the success of this constitutional milestone," Aoun said during the visit.



"What we are witnessing today in Mount Lebanon will serve as motivation for the rest of the provinces."



He emphasized the broader goal behind the elections, saying, "The aim is to revitalize municipalities as a first step toward reviving the nation as a whole."