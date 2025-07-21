Russian and Iranian Defense Ministers discuss boosting cooperation

Russia's defense minister Andrey Belousov and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzadeh discussed strengthening military cooperation during a meeting in Moscow on Monday, according to Russia’s state-run RIA news agency.



The meeting took place a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Their discussions focused on the situation in the Middle East and issues related to Iran’s nuclear program.



A strategic partnership agreement binds Russia and Iran. Moscow has condemned Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites that took place in June.



