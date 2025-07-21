Russian and Iranian Defense Ministers discuss boosting cooperation

Middle East News
21-07-2025 | 11:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian and Iranian Defense Ministers discuss boosting cooperation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian and Iranian Defense Ministers discuss boosting cooperation

Russia's defense minister Andrey Belousov and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzadeh discussed strengthening military cooperation during a meeting in Moscow on Monday, according to Russia’s state-run RIA news agency.

The meeting took place a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

Their discussions focused on the situation in the Middle East and issues related to Iran’s nuclear program.

A strategic partnership agreement binds Russia and Iran. Moscow has condemned Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites that took place in June.

Reuters

Middle East News

Russia

Iran

Defense Minister

Cooperation

LBCI Next
Iran confirms nuclear talks with European powers Friday in Istanbul
From Gaza to Ukraine: Are global trade corridors fueling deeper rivalries?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Lebanese Finance and Energy Ministers discuss energy cooperation in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-14

Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-08

Saudi Ambassador, Lebanese Security Chief discuss regional developments and cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:59

Death toll from south Syria violence tops 1,260: Monitor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:07

Pope speaks against 'forced' mass displacement of Gaza civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Iran conducted suborbital test with Qased satellite launch vehicle, report says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-19

Gas race: New maritime talks could shift Lebanon's offshore energy future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall

LBCI
World News
2025-04-19

US open to recognizing Crimea as Russian in Ukraine deal: Report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah's disarmament is an internal issue, rules out Lebanon sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Lebanese defense minister heads to Turkey for talks amid regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

MEA announces schedule changes for select international flights July 26–30

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request

LBCI
Middle East News
04:30

Israel says struck Yemen's Hodeida port

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Lebanese authorities arrest sixth fugitive from Nabatieh jailbreak in Tyre

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More