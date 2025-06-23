Five killed in Russia strikes on Kyiv and region, officials say

At least five people were killed and around 20 wounded in Russian strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region, Ukraine authorities said Monday.



"As of now, four people have died" in Shevchenkivsky, where part of a residential high-rise building was destroyed, said Igor Klymenko, the minister of internal affairs.



He added that one person had also been killed in Bila Tserkva.



AFP

