France says Israeli settler violence amounts to 'terrorism'

France on Tuesday condemned the "murder" in the West Bank of Palestinian teacher Awdah Hathaleen who contributed to Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land," describing Israeli settler violence as "terrorism."



"France condemns this murder with the utmost firmness as well as all deliberate acts of violence committed by extremist settlers against the Palestinian population, which are multiplying across the West Bank," a foreign ministry spokesman said, after Hathaleen was killed on Monday. "These acts of violence are acts of terrorism."





AFP