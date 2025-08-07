Gebran Bassil marks August 7 as ongoing struggle against repression and for free speech

Free Patriotic Movement leader MP Gebran Bassil wrote on X: “August 7 was not just a day—it marked the start of an ongoing struggle, a battle against a system that fears free speech.”



He added: “We protested, we were beaten, we were imprisoned. But we never stayed silent. Because those who believe in their cause do not kneel, and those who come from the school of freedom, sovereignty, and independence do not break.”