Trump threatens 'severe consequences' if Putin blocks Ukraine peace

World News
13-08-2025 | 14:48
High views
0min
Trump threatens 'severe consequences' if Putin blocks Ukraine peace

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened "severe consequences" if Russia's Vladimir Putin blocked peace in Ukraine but also said on Wednesday that a meeting between the pair could swiftly be followed by a second that included the leader of Ukraine.

Trump did not specify what the consequences could be, but he has warned of economic sanctions if a meeting between himself and President Putin in Alaska on Friday proved fruitless.

The comments by Trump and the mood music after a virtual meeting of Trump, European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could provide some hope for Kyiv after fears the Alaska meet could sell out Ukraine and carve up its territory.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin

Ukraine

Peace

